Diddy to Miss Daughter’s High School Graduation in LA

2024-05-31Last Updated: 2024-05-31
348 1 minute read

With his name constantly in the headlines, Diddy is rumored to have had trouble attending some of his family’s events.

According to TMZ, Diddy will miss his 17-year-old daughter Chance’s graduation at Sierra Canyon High School in the Los Angeles Area. Diddy reportedly communicated he would not be in attendance.

Chance’s half-siblings and Kim Porter’s family are expected to attend. Diddy fathered Chance with Sarah Chapman.

Diddy also missed the junior proms for his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila. The mogul reportedly lives in Miami, and all the celebrations took place in California.

Diddy is subject to a federal investigation, but his travel has not been hindered.



