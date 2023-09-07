Diddy To Receive The Global Icon Award At 2023 VMA’s

This week Bad Boys Records CEO Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs made headlines after giving his former artists ownership of their masters. Revolt announced that he founder of Bad Boy Records decided to reassign the label’s publishing rights to the artists and songwriters who helped make the company the powerhouse it is today.

They noted companies have reached out to the founder, offering him 100s of millions of dollars, to purchase Bad Boy Records’ publishing. However, instead of accepting these proposals, he’s decided to reassign them to their respective artists. Bad Boy stars such as Faith Evans, Ma$e, The LOX, 112, as well as Biggie’s estate, and more are among the artists and writers who now own their publishing from the label.

Now Diddy is set to release his first solo full-length release in 13 years, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” and receive the Global Icon Award at the Video Music Awards on MTV.

People reports:

On Tuesday, MTV announced that the hip-hop star and industry mogul will be honored with the global icon award at the 2023 Video Music Awards, airing live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

The hip-hop star will also perform at the award show for the first time since 2005.





