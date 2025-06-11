Diddy’s Ex Testifies He Watched ‘Dateline’ and Enjoyed Footrubs After “Hotel Nights”

While testifying under the pseudonym Jane, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend told a New York courtroom that the music mogul often requested foot rubs and liked to relax by watching Dateline after what she described as “hotel nights.”

According to PEOPLE, her statements came during her cross-examination at Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking trial. Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His ex also shed some light on his romance with Yung Miami. One of his ex-girlfriends, testifying under “Jane Doe,” spoke on the Diddy-Miami romance, stating, “I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship.”

The public love affair between the Bad Boy mogul and City Girls star ran from 2021 to 2023.

Jane Doe also revealed that Diddy had “hotel nights,” seemingly a different name for the freak-offs as they also involved male escorts.

“I just wanted to know why my partner wanted so many of these nights and what was driving him,” Jane said, eventually settling on the idea Diddy was a “cuck.”

