Diddy Former Assistant Testifies Mogul Carried Three Guns to Confront Suge Knight

Testimonies continue to ring in for Diddy’s trial. The latest came from David James, a former personal assistant for the mogul, who revealed Diddy took three handguns to Mel’s Diner to confront Suge Knight.

James revealed he drove to a diner with Damion Butler—also known as D-Roc—one of Sean Combs’ security guards, to pick up food for Combs and his entourage. Butler spotted Suge Knight sitting in a nearby parked car as they pulled into the lot in a silver Lincoln Navigator. According to James, Butler walked over to Knight and identified himself, saying, “It’s me, D-Roc, Biggie’s boy,” referencing the late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. After exchanging a seemingly friendly conversation with Knight, D-Roc alerted James they must leave after he witnessed Knight get a gun from someone arriving in a black SUV.

Upon arriving at Diddy’s home, the mogul had James and Butler switch cars and instructed James to drive a Cadillac Escalade back to the restaurant. During the ride, he noticed Diddy had three handguns in his lap. “It was the first time I realized my life was in danger,” James said, according to Variety.

When Diddy and his team arrived, Knight was gone. James would resign days later, awarding Diddy a six-month notice. How was it working with Diddy? The mogul allegedly once said: “Do you know what rhymes with ‘tired’? ‘Fired.’”