Discover Chief Keef’s Go-To Brand ‘Glass Cypress’ In Latest Music Video

Music Artist and Producer, Chief Keef wears the Curve-Embroidered Silk Camp Shirt in Classic Green for his feature appearance in Sexyy Redd’s newest music video “Bow Bow Bow”.

This collaboration marks another high-profile appearance of “Glass Cypress” on Chief Keef. The rapper previously featured the brand in his promotional campaign for the highly anticipated “Almighty So 2,” where he was seen wearing “Glass Cypress” on billboards and cover artwork.

Founded in 2016, Glass Cypress has reimagined luxury menswear through introducing new artisanal techniques in dying, quilting and construction.Based out of Houston, TX, Glass Cypress Continues to explore design with the help of traditional artisans who combine their accumulated skillset to reinvent menswear.

unnamed 19

Focusing on craftsmanship, technique and sustainable fabrication. The brand presents collections that seek to unite technical innovation with human emotion.






