9
3
22
23
25
14
46
33
11
30
35
10
20
48
1
34
29
15
5
2
43
38
37
24
26
49
8
31
16
32
40
39
44
13
18
4
DJ Akademiks Urges Drake to Move On From Kendrick Lamar Beef

DJ Akademiks Urges Drake to Move On From Kendrick Lamar Beef

2025-08-05Last Updated: 2025-08-05
339 1 minute read

DJ Akademiks wants Drake to leave Kendrick Lamar out of his music. Speaking on stream, Ak thinks any further mention of the GNX rapper would provide him with more attention.

“They want you to give him a second year where he can go back to the Super Bowl and win some more Grammys,” Ak said. “Say f–k the battle and you win the war. It’s time for the war to be determined.

“The way you win the war is going to be this: by everybody who claimed you were done, you show them you are just getting started in your new peak.”

During a stop on Drake’s U.K. tour, fans erupted with chants dissing Kendrick, captured in a viral video shared by the NFR Podcast on X. Instead of brushing it off, Drake leaned right into the moment, flashing a sly grin and saying, “Alright, alright, alright. I can’t say that I don’t agree.”




Source link

2025-08-05Last Updated: 2025-08-05
339 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Explosive Audio Submitted as Evidence Alleges Diddy’s Involvement in Tupac Shakur’s Murder

Explosive Audio Submitted as Evidence Alleges Diddy’s Involvement in Tupac Shakur’s Murder

2024-01-16
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Seeks Extension in Lawsuit Response Amid Confidential Issue

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Seeks Extension in Lawsuit Response Amid Confidential Issue

2023-12-29
Blac Youngsta Vows Revenge After His Brother is Murdered

Blac Youngsta Vows Revenge After His Brother is Murdered

2023-08-21
Who Is Johnny Depp’s New Girlfriend? Meet Yulia Vlasova

Who Is Johnny Depp’s New Girlfriend? Meet Yulia Vlasova

2024-08-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo