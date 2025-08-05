DJ Akademiks Urges Drake to Move On From Kendrick Lamar Beef

DJ Akademiks wants Drake to leave Kendrick Lamar out of his music. Speaking on stream, Ak thinks any further mention of the GNX rapper would provide him with more attention.

“They want you to give him a second year where he can go back to the Super Bowl and win some more Grammys,” Ak said. “Say f–k the battle and you win the war. It’s time for the war to be determined.

“The way you win the war is going to be this: by everybody who claimed you were done, you show them you are just getting started in your new peak.”

Akademiks says Drake shouldn’t directly name Kendrick in any of his music to avoid giving him any clout. Ak says Kendrick wants that moment so he can get another boost in his career and use it to reach heights he normally wouldn’t have reached. Instead, Drake should take the… pic.twitter.com/opDlnIVKIZ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 3, 2025

During a stop on Drake’s U.K. tour, fans erupted with chants dissing Kendrick, captured in a viral video shared by the NFR Podcast on X. Instead of brushing it off, Drake leaned right into the moment, flashing a sly grin and saying, “Alright, alright, alright. I can’t say that I don’t agree.”