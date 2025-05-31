DJ Akademiks Fires Back at Ab-Soul with Controversial Jab After Diss Track Threat

Here we go, more talking, beefing, and threatening over wax and, well, streams. The so-called new rap wars keep heating up, and DJ Akademiks just turned up the flame in a way that’s sparking significant backlash. This week, Akademiks responded to a lyrical threat from Ab-Soul by mocking the rapper’s visual impairment, adding fuel to an already personal feud.

Full stop, seems like the only all-around winner from all of this is Joey. Anyways …

ICYMI, the smoke all started on May 27 when Ab-Soul jumped into the battle rap crossfire between Joey Bada$$ and several West Coast lyricists. Known for his cerebral verses and unwavering support for his fellow TDE artists, the Carson native took to Instagram to preview a searing new track defending Kendrick Lamar. In the process, he also sent a straightforward message to Akademiks.

“Imma slap Akademiks when I see him,” Ab-Soul declared on the hard-hitting track that doubled as a lyrical salute to the West Coast and a warning shot to critics.

Well, Akademiks, true to form, wasted no time firing back. But rather than stick to the music, he chose to make things personal. His response on social media took a jab at Ab-Soul’s eyesight, a condition the rapper has spoken openly about for years.

“Sounds amazing. Just remind that n—a they won’t throw a funeral for him like Nipsey. keep rapping lil n—a we ain’t see u slap nothing yet,” Akademiks tweeted, drawing immediate criticism for invoking the name of the late Nipsey Hussle while dismissing Ab-Soul’s threat.

Check this out, the response from Akademiks wasn’t just about words. By bringing up Ab-Soul’s legacy and comparing it unfavorably to Nipsey’s, he touched a nerve among fans who saw the remark as both insensitive and inflammatory.

