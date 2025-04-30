DJ Khaled and Influence Media Announce Strategic Joint Ventures Across Film, TV, and Brand Expansion

Today, DJ Khaled and Influence Media Partners unveiled two major joint ventures aimed at expanding the GRAMMY® Award-winning artist’s reach in entertainment and commercial branding. The partnership will focus on developing original film and television content and amplifying Khaled’s brand through exclusive NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) rights in select categories.

The ventures mark a new chapter in DJ Khaled’s career, as he readies his 14th studio album and continues to solidify his legacy beyond music. Influence Media, known for innovative artist-first strategies, has also acquired rights to Khaled’s acclaimed music catalog as part of the deal.

“I’m proud that my legacy will continue to resonate and connect with audiences around the world with this partnership through Influence Media. These iconic recordings I’ve created will continue to be curated in the most optimum manner to impact culture with nearly two decades of music,” said DJ Khaled. “In addition, I’m excited for the world to see and experience the film and television projects Influence and We The Best are developing and producing together. This next phase of my career will be filled with ground-breaking cultural impact, and I look forward to being at the forefront in all categories.”

“Influence Media was founded on the principle that music can move culture, and few entertainers embody this more than DJ Khaled,” said Lylette Pizarro, Influence Media Founder and Co-Managing Partner. “Our joint venture NIL deal, and extended catalog partnership is an alliance that will create boundless opportunities for this creative genius, and will also further establish that DJ Khaled is a rare talent whose abilities extend far beyond the traditional confines of music. His enormous creativity, heart, and drive are matched only by his savvy business instincts and that is why the possibilities of what we can build together in this collaboration are immeasurable.”

Several film projects are already in development under the new alliance, with plans to expand DJ Khaled’s influence in entertainment and culture. With over two decades of dominance in music, DJ Khaled has delivered more than 50 Billboard Hot 100 entries, four billion streams, and global chart-topping hits like “I’m The One” and “Popstar.”

“DJ Khaled has had so many iconic eras in his career to date, and we couldn’t be more excited to build ‘another one’ through this first-of-its-kind partnership,” says Rene McLean, Influence Media Partner and CEO of SLANG. “Much in the same way that all the top artists consider a DJ Khaled collab a major career milestone, we think of this as a huge step forward for SLANG.”

This partnership will also drive new brand collaborations, highlighting Khaled’s role not just as a music icon but as a cultural force. Through his label and foundation, We The Best, Khaled continues to build a platform centered on positivity, legacy, and giving back.