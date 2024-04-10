46
DJ Mister Cee Reportedly Dead at 57, Messages of Love Pour in Across Social Media

140 1 minute read

Rest in peace to DJ Mister Cee. News about the late New York and hip-hop icon is pouring into social media.

Born Calvin LeBrun on Aug. 17, 1966, Mister Cee had a storied career as an american DJ, broadcaster, record executive, and radio personality on New York’s 103.9 and Hot 97.

Known as “The Finisher,” Mister Cee also executive produced The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 debut album, Ready to Die. He most recently could be heard on Rock the Bells radio on SiriusXM and contributing to 94.7 FM The Block, amongst other hosting and events across the New York City area.

The Source will update this post with more details from Mister Cee’s family as they become available.

Messages remembering Mister Cee will be shared below.






