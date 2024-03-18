Dr. Dre Opens Up About Three Strokes Following Brain Aneurysm Scare

Three years after his harrowing experience with a brain aneurysm, music producer and rapper Dr. Dre has revealed that he also suffered three strokes while in the hospital. In a candid interview on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, Dre reflected on the ordeal and how it transformed his perspective on life.

Recalling the onset of the ordeal, Dr. Dre described waking up with a strange sensation behind his right ear, which quickly escalated into excruciating pain. Despite initially attempting to brush it off and rest, he soon found himself rushed to the hospital by his son’s friend. Opting for an urgent care facility first, Dre was swiftly redirected to the hospital as doctors deemed his condition critical.

During his two-week stay in the ICU, Dre experienced moments of consciousness interspersed with blackouts, a testament to the severity of his condition. Reflecting on the experience, he recounted hearing doctors remark on his luck, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

At the time, Dre wrestled with questions about whether the aneurysm could have been prevented through better focus on his physical health. Despite his dedication to fitness, including weightlifting and running, he was blindsided by the diagnosis of high blood pressure, a condition often termed the “silent killer” due to its asymptomatic nature.

Ultimately, Dre learned that the aneurysm was hereditary and beyond his control, underscoring the importance of regular health check-ups, particularly for conditions prevalent in Black men like high blood pressure.

Make sure you stay on top of your health—that's the true wealth.






