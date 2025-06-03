Drake Announces $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU Tour With PARTYNEXTDOOR

Drake is heading back to Europe and the UK for the first time in six years with his newly announced $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU arena tour. Produced by Live Nation and featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR on all dates, the tour kicks off Sunday, July 20 in Birmingham at Utilita Arena. This follows Drake’s headlining three-night takeover at London’s Wireless Festival from July 11 to 13, which sold out within minutes and became the fastest sell-out in the festival’s 20-year history.

The tour will bring Drake to major cities across Europe including Munich, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Manchester, and Amsterdam, before wrapping on Tuesday, September 23 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

The UK and EU dates follow Drake’s sold-out Australian shows earlier this year on the Anita Max Win Tour and his massive 80-date It’s All A Blur Tour across North America in 2023 and 2024, which featured 21 Savage and J. Cole.

Tickets go on presale starting Wednesday, June 4, with general onsale beginning Friday, June 6 at LiveNation.com. Mastercard cardholders in select countries will have exclusive access to presales and preferred tickets through priceless.com/music. Local listings provide full ticketing details by market.

$OME $PECIAL $HOWS 4 UK EU 2025 DATES:

Sun Jul 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Mon Jul 21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Fri Jul 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Jul 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Aug 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Aug 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Aug 15 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat Aug 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu Aug 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Fri Aug 22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Aug 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Mon Aug 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri Aug 29 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Sat Aug 30 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Sun Sep 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Mon Sep 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Tue Sep 16 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Thu Sep 18 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Mon Sep 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue Sep 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena