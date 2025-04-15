4
25
33
43
37
32
24
30
40
1
13
11
10
15
20
16
2
35
23
8
48
49
14
22
18
5
3
9
38
29
39
44
31
34
26
46
Drake Continues to Tease New Solo Album: ‘It’s a Slap’

Drake Continues to Tease New Solo Album: ‘It’s a Slap’

2025-04-15Last Updated: 2025-04-15
356 1 minute read

Drake is still riding the wave of $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR but he is ready to dive back into music solo. Appearing on a stream with Adin Ross, Drake revealed he has a “slap” of a new album on the way.

“Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said. “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Drake has etched his name into music history again, surpassing The Beatles to become the artist with the most cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. The Canadian superstar boasts over 3,346 weeks across all his projects, cementing his dominance in the streaming era.

Leading the way is Take Care, which has spent a staggering 578 weeks on the chart. Nothing Was the Same follows with 505 weeks, then Views (411), More Life (350), and Scorpion (300), all contributing to his record-breaking total.

Beyond albums, Drake reigns on the Billboard Hot 100 too. He holds the record for most entries with 358 and the longest consecutive streak at 431 weeks. With 14 No. 1 albums, Drake also ties JAY-Z and Taylor Swift for the most Billboard 200 chart-toppers by a solo artist.

via


Source link

2025-04-15Last Updated: 2025-04-15
356 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It Drop Collaborative Mixtape ‘Dirty Nachos’

Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It Drop Collaborative Mixtape ‘Dirty Nachos’

2024-03-15
Persons with disabilities must be included in vaccine rollout strategy, says ICOD Zim – Tell Zimbabwe

Persons with disabilities must be included in vaccine rollout strategy, says ICOD Zim – Tell Zimbabwe

2021-02-20
[WATCH] Memphis Bleek Claims DMX Chased Mase And Threatened Him in Miami

[WATCH] Memphis Bleek Claims DMX Chased Mase And Threatened Him in Miami

2023-09-26
Kagonye granted 000 bail

Kagonye granted $30 000 bail

2021-02-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo