Drake Covers ‘Hey There Delilah’ and Fans Question if it’s Him or AI

So Drake just covered “Hey There Delilah.” But socials are left guessing. Is it him or not? After the 6 God dropped “The Heart Part 6,” the last diss record in his epic feud with Kendrick Lamar, he’s been relatively quiet – save for a feature on Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything” that sampled the BBL Drizzy track of all samples.

But on Monday, socials were buzzing when a track titled “Wah Gwan Delilah” dropped on his SoundCloud from user Snowd4y. The track was laced with plenty of Toronto slang and tagged with Drake as the featured artist. Get this: the song covers the Plain White T’s moody 2005 hit.

Here’s the thing: Is Drake on the track? Nowadays, we have to ask the question. Artificial Intelligence is a thing, and Drizzy has been no stranger to using it, so posing the question is fair. “Wah Gwan Delilah” quickly amassed 200,000 plays on SoundCloud. Then, it went viral on Twitter.

Get this: Drake posted the song, albeit a screenshot, on his IG story. He took it a step further and tagged Snowd4y, then added the caption, “Wake up the city,” with a couple of emojis. Kinda feels like it’s him, right? He follows Snowd4y. Now Drake follows Snowd4y, and over the last few weeks, he’s been even teasing fans with “Hey There, Delilah.” On the “Richdiet Podcast,” he said, “I might do a local collab, but he has to come on it neatly,”

Everything points to an official collaboration of sorts in the form of a Drake cover. I’m not going to second-guess Drizzy, but in the age of AI, trolling, and media manipulation, who knows?





