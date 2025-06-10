Drake Hits Historic Milestone With 400 Weeks in Billboard’s Top 10

Numbers don’t lie. Well, sometimes they do, but when it comes to Drake and his Billboard chart consistency, he’s been nothing short of bankable. Check this out, the Toronto icon has just made history once again on those charts.

Drake has just become the first artist ever to spend a total of 400 weeks cumulatively in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. That milestone was made official thanks to the ongoing success of “Nokia” from his project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which has remained in the top 10 for sixteen weeks since its debut.

Think about that. 400 total weeks in the top 10. Like, damn.

As shared by @ChartData, the stat highlights Drake’s remarkable reign on those charts, which many use as a metric for legacy and success. Get this, from before the moment he told the world he “Started From the Bottom,” he’s done anything but fall off the charts.

This new record does not just reflect one hot streak; it also marks a significant achievement. It is the culmination of a run that has stretched over fifteen years and reshaped what dominance looks like in modern music. No other artist has managed to stay this consistently successful across so many phases of the industry.