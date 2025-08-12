Drake is already on tour in Europe but is he ready to drop some new U.S. dates? Hitting social media, The Boy further teased his Iceman album and fired off the warning: “COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU”

Gordo, a frequent collaborator for Drake and a key contributor to Honestly Nevermind, has arrived in Europe to assist in the final touches of the Iceman album.

Hitting social media, Gordo wrote, “This guy got me a jet to Europe just to finish ICEMAN. He scooped me up from the airport.”

While hosting a livestream to mark Stake’s eighth anniversary, Drake gave fans an update on his highly anticipated album Iceman.

The “Nokia” emcee revealed that his creative process involves putting in some intense hours to get the project across the finish line. Iceman will be his ninth studio album and serves as the follow-up to 2023’s For All The Dogs.

“I’ll stay up all night fcking recording for Iceman,” Drake admitted during the stream. He also shared that he is trying to strike the right balance between grinding in the studio and enjoying life. As he explained, he is never far from a good time but always finds his way back to the booth. “They’re having a full-blown party outside,” he said. “I can hear people and having a street festival all day. I’ll go out there. I’ll fcking run out there. I’ll turn up with them, do shots, come back— like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.”

Check out part of the stream below