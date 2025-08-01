4
Drake Reveals Son Adonis Was Conceived in Amsterdam During Tour Stop

2025-08-01Last Updated: 2025-08-01
Drake gave fans some news they may not have known about him: he conceived his son, Adonis, in Amsterdam. While on stage in Amsterdam, The Boy made the reveal.

“I was saying backstage, like, ‘This is the place. A very special place in my heart, because this is where my son was conceived,’” Drake said. “It’s a big show for me, you know. I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shout out to y’all.”


