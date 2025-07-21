Drake Reveals Luxurious Upgrades to His ‘Air Drake’ Private Plane

Drake has upgraded “Air Drake.” Hitting social media showed off the new flying home, complete with upgrades like a gambling room and movie theater. “When I first got my plane, I was in this hangar,” Drake said. “It’s, like, probably one of the craziest moments of my life. I actually didn’t believe it until AJ told me, ‘I’m gonna get you the biggest jet in the game out of anybody, like, it’d be like you and the president, that’s it.’”

