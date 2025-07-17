Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” Debuts at No. 11 on US Charts

Drake’s latest track, “What Did I Miss?”, makes a strong debut at No. 11 on the US Top Songs, earning over 3.2 million views during the charting week. He also lands a second entry with “SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, which comes in at No. 56. Drake now climbs to No. 4 on the US Top Artists chart.

Drake has yet another top ten single. His recently released “What Did I Miss?” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Drake doesn’t think the second spot is enough, warning the current No. 1 holder, Alex Warren, and his single “Ordinary” that he is coming for the top.

“Suppressor on the 1 spot I’m taking that soon don’t worry one song or another. Rule changes and all,” Drake wrote on Instagram.

In case you missed it, Drake’s return to the spotlight with his track What Did I Miss? has not only sparked convo across the music world but unexpectedly elevated a small Toronto business into viral territory. The artist with the most Apple Music entries of all time, 39, just launched the first installment of his Iceman series with a livestream broadcast straight from a local ice warehouse owned by the family of Jake Silva, a move that may have changed the trajectory of the Silva business or at the very least etched his company name into pop culture folklore forever.

According to a report from CTV News in Canada, Silva revealed just how fast the attention snowballed. “I would say in the first half of the livestream, there was definitely about 200 calls that came in,” he shared. “It was very short notice. I got a call, basically on Wednesday, and they asked me if I’d be willing to lend my workplace for a shoot… it just grew from there.”

The entertaining livestream officially aired at around 9 p.m. Friday night, shortly after teaser clips hit the Gram and a billboard promoting the event went up near Toronto’s Eaton Centre.

Entitled Iceman Episode 1, the hour-long livestream became an instant sensation. Drake was seen cruising through downtown Toronto in the Silva family’s company truck while fans captured every moment.

At one point, when some casual hurled an insult his way, Drake clapped back on the spot saying, “Don’t look away now, Don’t be shy now. Pu**y. We’ll fold that up, right now.” What’s funny is how some commenters think everyone loves Drake everywhere. He’s a human being and the arguably one of the biggest artists of all time. And he has haters all over, and that includes the city he effectively runs, in Toronto. But here’s the thing, he made sure buddy knew that and the boy, let ol’ boy know it wasn’t sweet.

As the footage spread, in real time, so did the impact on Silva’s business. “During the actual livestream, it was pretty crazy … People from all over North America started calling us,” Silva told CTV. “My father’s phone started blowing up from a lot of our customers.”

Sounds like a win-win for Silva and the 6God, who, as always, never disappoints when it comes to show-stopping innovative rollouts. The rollout was classic strategy. No label push. No traditional press run. Just a mix of cultural intuition, authenticity with the Toronto backdrop, and bold creativity that turned a local ice company into a trending topic. Now, for Silva and his family, the collaboration was an unexpected blessing. And for Drake, it was another reminder that when it comes to controlling the moment, no one in the game does it quite like Aubrey.

By the way, here's a picture of Jake Silva, below.