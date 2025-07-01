Drake’s Legal Team Pushes Defamation Case Against UMG Forward

Drake’s legal team was in Manhattan federal court on Monday afternoon (June 30), pushing for the defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) to proceed. The hearing saw arguments presented to a judge regarding the continuation of the high-profile case.

Following the proceedings, a representative for Drake released a sharp statement, indicating the artist’s determination to pursue the legal action. The spokesperson asserted that UMG is “desperate to see this case not move forward because the company can’t hide its misconduct in a courtroom the way it does in the boardroom.”

The statement further suggested that UMG’s leadership will soon face scrutiny not only from “concerned regulators and investors” but also from the legal system regarding “the damage it has caused to every artist that has been silenced, exploited, endangered or discarded.”

This development comes amidst ongoing scrutiny of major record labels and their relationships with artists. The music industry has recently seen an increase in discussions around artist rights, transparency in contracts, and the overall power dynamics within large music corporations. While specific details of the alleged “misconduct” were not elaborated upon in the statement, the language used by Drake’s team implies serious accusations of unfair practices or suppression of artists.

The outcome of this hearing will determine whether Drake’s defamation case against UMG proceeds to discovery and potential trial. This move could open up UMG’s internal dealings to public and legal examination. The music world will be watching closely as this legal battle unfolds, potentially setting precedents for future artist-label relations. This afternoon’s appearance underscores Drake’s commitment to seeing the case through the courts.