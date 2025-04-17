Drake’s “NOKIA” Breaks Into YouTube’s Top 10 Following Video Drop

Drake’s latest single “NOKIA” debuts at No. 10 on US Top Songs, fueled by a throwback black-and-white video co-starring NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The track also climbs to No. 94 on Global Top Songs, pulling in over 7.8 million views during the charting period. Another track from his new album $$$4U, titled “SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” lands at No. 100. The strong reception helps Drake rise to No. 4 on US Top Artists, continuing his run of dominance on the charts.

Run it up, Drake. Run it up. His latest banger, “Nokia,” is officially platinum eligible, running up over 1 million units and becoming the first single from a rapper released in 2025 to do so.

Drake’s ‘NOKIA’ becomes the FIRST song released by a Rapper to sell over 1 MILLION units in 2025 📈🔥 Now eligible platinum. pic.twitter.com/cSSb5vgB3O — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 1, 2025

Where the f— the functionnnnn? Drake has released the video for his “Nokia” banger from the $$$4U album. The black and white music video is directed by Theo Skudra and formatted for IMAX.

In the video, Drake hits a two step and carries an old school block cell phone as he taps into the retro feel while calling up baby girl. Also in the video is Oklahoma City Thunder and Canadian basketball superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

You can see the video below.