Dreamville’s Bas Announces the Passing of His Mother

Habibti 🕊️ Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un 🤲🏿

Allah’s greatest blessing was allowing me to call you mother.

I no longer fear death for when my time comes, I know I’ll be reunited with you.

Thank you for the gift of my siblings and the love you and Baba displayed for us.

So many people the world over have felt your warmth and can testify to the love you emit.

We will carry that legacy. You’ve made us so proud.

Rest easy now.