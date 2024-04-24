8
33
34
38
40
44
2
10
49
1
26
37
43
4
14
20
35
31
18
16
11
30
9
5
3
32
29
39
22
24
46
48
15
23
25
13
Dreamville’s Bas Announces the Passing of His Mother

Dreamville’s Bas Announces the Passing of His Mother

2024-04-24Last Updated: 2024-04-24
342 1 minute read

Prayers go out to Bas, who has announced the passing of his mother. Hitting Instagram, Bas shared the details online, along with a set of images.

Habibti 🕊️ Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un 🤲🏿
Allah’s greatest blessing was allowing me to call you mother.
I no longer fear death for when my time comes, I know I’ll be reunited with you.
Thank you for the gift of my siblings and the love you and Baba displayed for us.
So many people the world over have felt your warmth and can testify to the love you emit.
We will carry that legacy. You’ve made us so proud.
Rest easy now.






Source link

2024-04-24Last Updated: 2024-04-24
342 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

[WATCH] Gillie Da King Thanks Friends, Fans and Supporters for Showing Love After His Son’s Death

[WATCH] Gillie Da King Thanks Friends, Fans and Supporters for Showing Love After His Son’s Death

2023-07-31
Jah9 Shares First Song, Video Since Her Move To Tanzania

Jah9 Shares First Song, Video Since Her Move To Tanzania

2023-05-28
Jahn’ll, Granddaughter Of Music Pioneer Clancy Eccles, Releases ‘Why You Do It’

Jahn’ll, Granddaughter Of Music Pioneer Clancy Eccles, Releases ‘Why You Do It’

2023-09-07
50 Cent, Jazzy Jeff, DJ Premier & More Salute DJ Mister Cee

50 Cent, Jazzy Jeff, DJ Premier & More Salute DJ Mister Cee

2024-04-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo