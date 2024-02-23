Druski Drops New Song “Standin On Bihness” as Theme for Reality Show Premiere

Comedian and actor Druski has unveiled his latest track, “Standin On Bihness (feat Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama),” serving as the theme song for his upcoming reality show, Coulda Been House.

Premiering on his YouTube channel on Feb. 28 at 9 pm ET, the show combines elements of Making The Band and American Idol, with aspiring musicians competing to win $50,000 and a record deal with Druski’s Coulda Been Records label. Special appearances from Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and others are also expected.

Produced by hip-hop producer Bynx, “Standin On Bihness” showcases Druski’s strategy as CEO of Coulda Been Records. The comedian recently discussed Coulda Been House on The Tamron Hall show, offering insights into the upcoming reality series.





