E-40 Drops Hard-Hitting New Single “Beating They Ass”

Bay Area legend E-40 has unleashed his latest single, “Beating They Ass,” via Heavy On The Grind Entertainment/Virgin Music. Produced by EJ Galloway, the track showcases E-40’s signature lyrical dexterity with a fresh and bold flow.

The song blends E-40’s slick flexes and seasoned street wisdom, anchored by a ferocious and memorable hook: “beating they ass.”

Accompanying the single is a striking black-and-white music video directed by Jae Synth. Staying true to the track’s title, the visual features E-40 experimenting with nunchucks, a boxing ringside setup, and his crew throwing punches, all while a Chevy Camaro bounces on hydraulics. Additionally, Vital Versatlity CEO Didier Morais makes a cameo appearance.

“I wanted to make a statement with this new release,” E-40 stated. “Even at my age, I can still evolve and adjust my delivery like I’m a brand-new artist. I’m never gonna get comfortable and I’m always going to push myself to be great, so we can keep beating they ass in the rap game. And just know, this song is just the first of a few surprises that I’m cooking up for 2025.”

“Beating They Ass” is E-40’s first new solo music since his November 2023 album, Rule of Thumb: Rule 1, which featured collaborations with numerous artists. Recently, E-40 also appeared on Cousin Fik’s single “Thangin’” and delivered a memorable halftime performance at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Looking ahead, Forbes recently announced E-40 as a speaker at their upcoming Forbes BLK Summit in Atlanta.