E-40 Drops New Single “Too Much” Featuring JasonMartin

2025-06-12Last Updated: 2025-06-12
Bay Area legend E-40 has returned with a bold new single titled “Too Much,” featuring fellow California artist JasonMartin, formerly known as Problem. Released via Heavy On The Grind Entertainment and Virgin Music, the track is a gritty anthem grounded in real-life wisdom.

Over a piano-laced beat infused with classic Bay Area bounce, E-40 delivers his signature unfiltered bars with lines like, “It’s too much real s** going on, quit worrying about the fake.” The song doubles down on authenticity, with JasonMartin’s confident delivery reinforcing its message of clarity and focus in an era of distractions.


