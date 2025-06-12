E-40 Drops New Single “Too Much” Featuring JasonMartin
Bay Area legend E-40 has returned with a bold new single titled “Too Much,” featuring fellow California artist JasonMartin, formerly known as Problem. Released via Heavy On The Grind Entertainment and Virgin Music, the track is a gritty anthem grounded in real-life wisdom.
Over a piano-laced beat infused with classic Bay Area bounce, E-40 delivers his signature unfiltered bars with lines like, “It’s too much real s** going on, quit worrying about the fake.” The song doubles down on authenticity, with JasonMartin’s confident delivery reinforcing its message of clarity and focus in an era of distractions.
