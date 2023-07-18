Ebro Darden Calls Out Drake for Not Highlighting Black Issues and Dissing “This is America”: ‘Why You In Your Feelings?’

Drake is currently on a run across the continent for the It’s All A Blur tour. During the opening nights in Chicago, fans noticed The Boy took a jab at Childish Gambino’s “This is America,” which was originally a Drake diss. Now, Ebro Darden has an opinion about the shot taken.

On Rap Life Review, Ebro questioned Drizzy’s history of not speaking up for anything happening in society, especially impacting Black people. “Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself,” Ebro said.

He added, “The song was supposed to be a joke diss, it didn’t actually happen. So why you in your feelings?”

In case you missed it, Drizzy used the stage set up during his single “Headlines” performance to create more headlines out of an old headline.

Running on a ticker on the stage, a headline read: “The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘”‘This Is America’”‘ was originally a Drake diss record.”

A call back to “This is America” creator Childish Gambino revealing that he wanted to diss Drake.

Released in 2018, “This Is America” took home not one, not two, not three, but four Grammy awards — the biggest being Song of the Year at the 61st Grammys. The record also won Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Gambino sat down with GQ for their cover story, revealing the origin behind “This Is America.” In fact, he had the idea for the song and was perfecting it for three years before it was released to the public.

Gambino explains, “I had the idea three years before. I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he’s like, ‘I really want to do that.’… The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, ‘This is America’—that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”

Apparently, one of the main lyrics was originally supposed to take a jab at Drake’s stomping grounds in Canada. “[It] was a funny way of like doing [a Drake diss],” Gambino stated. “ But then I was like, ‘This shit sounds kind of hard, though.’ So I was like, ‘Let me play with it.’ So we just had that for a long time, I told Hiro the idea, and he was like, ‘Oh, let’s do it.’”

And below is Drake’s jab back:

Drake called This Is America “overrated and over awarded” at the first show of his tour after Childish Gambino said it was originally a Drake diss 👀 pic.twitter.com/A6UPfLQkhW — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) July 6, 2023

Drake’s visuals while performing Headlines “the overrated and over awarded hit song ‘this is America’ was originally a drake diss track” 😭 #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/XHfwkzZzRS — 𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐨. 🅿️ (@theeignacio) July 6, 2023





