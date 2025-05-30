39
Eddie Murphy Reveals Son Eric Quietly Married Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin

2025-05-30
During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 29, Eddie Murphy surprised fans by announcing that his son, Eric Murphy, quietly tied the knot with Jasmin Page Lawrence, daughter of fellow comedy legend Martin Lawrence.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Murphy shared, according to People, noting that the couple exchanged vows in a private church ceremony.

Murphy added that it was just Eric, Jasmin, and a preacher at the altar. “They had a quiet little thing. So I think we’ll have a big party or something,” he said, hinting at a possible celebration to come.

Eric and Jasmin first went public with their relationship in 2021 and announced their engagement in 2024.


