Erykah Badu and The Alchemist to Release ‘Abi & Alan’ Album on Aug. 29

Erykah Badu is set to release her first project in a decade, titled “Abi & Alan,” produced entirely by The Alchemist. The album is scheduled to drop on August 29, marking a highly anticipated return for the iconic singer and songwriter.

Fans can expect a unique blend of Badu’s signature style and The Alchemist’s production. The collaboration highlights the creative synergy between the two artists and promises to make a significant impact in both R&B and hip-hop. “Abi & Alan” is shaping up to be one of the most notable releases of the year.

In a historic first for the music industry, Erykah Badu and The Alchemist will debut their new collaborative album Abi & Alan exclusively during their live “Abi & Alan Luv Is Tour,” running August 8 to 24. The album will not hit streaming platforms until August 29, making this tour the only chance for fans to hear the project before its official release.

Each performance will serve as a live listening experience, with Badu and The Cannabinoids—featuring acclaimed producers RC Williams, A1, Rob Free, S1, and Jah Born—delivering a fusion of digital and analog sound. This format transforms each venue into a one-of-a-kind premiere party, allowing audiences to be the first to experience the project in its full artistic form.

Tickets are on sale now at baduworldmarket.com and venue box offices. With intimate venues and limited capacity, early purchase is strongly encouraged.

TOUR DATES: