Fans Throw Water Bottles and Paper Towels at Drake During Concert Performance

Now, why y’all throwing stuff at Drake? While performing on a floating platform, fans tossed paper towels and water bottles at Drake. Thankfully, everything missed.

In related news, Drake gave fans some news they may not have known about him: he conceived his son, Adonis, in Amsterdam. While on stage in Amsterdam, The Boy made the reveal.

“I was saying backstage, like, ‘This is the place. A very special place in my heart, because this is where my son was conceived,’” Drake said. “It’s a big show for me, you know. I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shout out to y’all.”