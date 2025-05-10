Fat Joe Says Kendrick Lamar is Currently on a Never-Before-Seen Level of West Coast Dominance

Could Kendrick Lamar be the greatest West Coast rapper of all time? If you listen to analysis from Fat Joe, he very well could be.

Fat Joe launched the Joe and Jada podcast with Jadakiss and recalled the Lamar-Drake run a year ago and recalled how much you hear the Compton hero on L.A. radio.

“I was there last week. I’ve never seen nothing like that: Every single song, ‘Turn his TV off…’ What?” Joe said.. “It’s a fact. Kendrick Lamar gets played nine out of every 10 songs in L.A. right now. Not even Snoop Dogg, not even Tupac Shakur — nobody from L.A. has dominated the paint like this guy… If you’re from L.A., you probably think there’s only one guy on Earth, Kendrick Lamar. I’m just keeping it a buck with you.”