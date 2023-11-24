2
37
24
33
49
25
26
47
4
35
14
43
10
32
15
22
38
45
5
31
16
46
29
1
18
8
48
50
7
39
20
34
11
23
13
30
9
44
40
3
21

Fetty Wap Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘KING ZOO’

144 1 minute read

Grammy-nominated rap sensation Fetty Wap has officially released his long-awaited album, KING ZOO, available now via 300 Entertainment. This 17-track masterpiece showcases Fetty Wap at his most daring and brilliant, with tracks like “Northern Lights” featuring uplifting piano and punchy 808s, and “Undeniable” delivering infectious melodies over a vibrant soundscape.

In “Jet Li,” the artist turns up the heat, boasting an incendiary and energetic flow with lyrics like, “It would take you a year to make what I made today.” The emotional “Super Human” combines heartfelt bars with a distinct bass groove, and the finale, “Private Party,” brings a dancefloor-ready vibe, exuding energy as Fetty Wap declares, “This is a private party, baby.”

KING ZOO marks a defining moment for Fetty Wap, showcasing his growth, versatility, and undeniable talent in the rap scene.






Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Alborosie, Kabaka Pyramid Share Video For ‘Nah Sell Out’

Alborosie, Kabaka Pyramid Share Video For ‘Nah Sell Out’

Future Declares He’s ‘Locked in Album Mode’ on Twitter

Future Declares He’s ‘Locked in Album Mode’ on Twitter

Covid-19 Worsens Zim’s Socio-Economic Challenges – WFP

Additional Boyz II Men Show Confirmed For South African Tour

Additional Boyz II Men Show Confirmed For South African Tour

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo