Flau’jae Honors Late Father in New Single “Remember When”

Flau’jae, rising rap artist and NCAA basketball champion, released her most personal single yet, “Remember When,” out today via Flauge Entertainment and Roc Nation Distribution. The emotionally raw track arrives alongside a poignant visual tribute to her late father, rapper Camoflauge, who was tragically killed in 2003 before she was born.

With “Remember When,” Flau’jae transforms grief into art, offering a vulnerable window into her journey of loss, legacy, and resilience. Over a haunting piano backdrop, she delivers sharp, heartfelt verses like “I came in a family it was already torn / my mama couldn’t smile when she had me, she had to mourn,” pulling listeners into the emotional weight she’s carried since birth.

The black-and-white video, filmed largely in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, includes archival footage of Camoflauge, scenes from Flau’jae’s basketball career, and moments from her performance with Lil Wayne and America’s Got Talent appearance. It closes on a solemn note with a tribute image of her father, Jason Johnson, known to fans as Camoflauge.

“Remember When” arrives during a high-profile stretch for Flau’jae, who’s currently featured in ESPN’s “Full Court Press” series and is set to coach the 2025 BET Celebrity Basketball Game on June 7. The track follows her recent R&B project Flau & B and builds on her growing reputation as one of music and sports’ most compelling young talents.