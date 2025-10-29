Flavor Flav Becomes Official Hype Man for Team USA Bobsleigh and Skeleton Ahead of 2026 Olympics

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Flavor Flav is bringing his trademark energy back to Team USA, this time on ice. After earning praise for hyping up the U.S. women’s water polo team during the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Public Enemy co-founder has officially joined as the hype man and sponsor for Team USA’s bobsleigh and skeleton squads ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

To celebrate the announcement, Flav suited up and raced down Utah’s Olympic track, reaching speeds of 66 miles per hour. His enthusiasm and support have made him a beloved figure among U.S. Olympians, bridging generations of athletes and fans through his spirited presence and generosity.

Beyond his motivational appearances, Flav has personally supported athletes financially, most recently helping discus thrower Veronica Fraley with rent alongside entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. His continued involvement with Team USA reflects his growing commitment to uplifting athletes both on and off the field.