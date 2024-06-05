Flavor Flav Visits Red Lobster and Orders the Entire Menu

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy protection in May, but don’t worry, Flavor Flav is here to save the day. Flav pulled up to a Red Lobster with his family and ordered every menu item.

“Ya boy said he wuz gonna do everything to help Red Lobster and save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits,,, ordered the whole menu,” Flav wrote on Instagram.

In May, Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy protection and closed numerous locations nationwide. According to The AP, despite these challenges, the company remains committed to keeping its 600 restaurants operational as it seeks a buyer.





