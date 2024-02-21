Floyd Mayweather Says He Won’t Speak Bad on Diddy: ‘Mistakes Happen’

Floyd Mayweather is shooting Diddy some bail, revealing to The Pivot Podcast that he will not speak badly against the Hip-Hop mogul in light of recent accusations and lawsuits.

“He still a Black man,” Mayweather said. “Mistakes happen. And I can’t say if it is or not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy’s business is P. Diddy’s business. It’s not my job or anybody else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man while he’s down.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s right at all and I don’t condone it. Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt but that’s a choice that my daughter made.”

Diddy is looking to bring in some help in battling his rape lawsuit. Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff reports Diddy has brought in Ghislaine Maxwel”s attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, for representation.

Sternheim once was the president of the New York Women’s Bar Association and also defended Osama Bin Laden’s aide, Khaled al-Fawwaz, in the bombings of two U.S. embassies.

Diddy’s lawsuit was filed in 2023, stating he and Harve Pierre orchestrated “a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying [Jane Doe] with alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang-raped.”

Diddy has hired Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer to defend him in the federal lawsuit from a woman who says he raped her in 2003 when she was 17. Bobbi Sternheim is a former president of the New York Women’s Bar Association and a seasoned trial lawyer. pic.twitter.com/RAc7dF0JGq — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 15, 2024

Harve Pierre, former president of Bad Boy Records, has been sued for grooming and sexually assaulting his assistant. The lawsuit states Pierre’s allegations by his assistant occurred “on multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country” and “used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her.”

The assistant now seeks damages that will “fully and fairly compensate” for the assault. Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises are listed in the suit.

“We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee,” a spokesperson for Bad Boy Records said to Rolling Stone. “The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”

The development came less than a week after Diddy settled a lawsuit with Cassie over accusations that included domestic violence and rape. According to TMZ, the suit was ended in New York on Monday. The doc reads, “Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party.”

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said after the settlement. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”





