Former LAPD Detective Claims Diddy Ordered $1M Hit On 2Pac And Suge Knight

More allegations continue to mount against Bad Boy Records founder Diddy, as a former LAPD detective who was involved in the Tupac and Biggie murder investigations recently spoke to The New York Times and says that Duane “Keefe D’ Davis accused Diddy of ordering a hit on ‘Pac and Suge Knight back in 1995.

Greg Kading says that he remembered Davis accusing Diddy of ordering a hit on 2Pac, as well as Suge Knight, back in 1995. Kading said that Keefe D told him about a meeting held in a hotel room during a Summer Jam tour, allegedly telling a room full of “Crips”, he wanted them dead. Kdaing said he also remembered Davis saying that he was offered $1 million for the murders from Mr. Combs himself.

“Man, we’ll wipe their a— out quick,” Davis allegedly replied.

The next year, both Tupac and Suge Knight were shot on the Las Vegas strip after Shakur and the Death Row team got into a physical altercation with Keefe D’s nephew, Orlando Anderson at the MGM before the Mike Tyson fight. Knight suffered a graze wound to the head in the drive-by shooting, but Shakur succumbed to his injuries less than a week after the shooting. He was 25 years old.

In his 2019 book, Compton Street Legend, Davis claimed that he had a gun before searching the city for 2Pac and Knight. Ultimately, he admitted to giving the gun to his nephew. He alleged that Anderson went on to shoot 2Pac four times, ultimately taking his life.

Davis is set for trial for the murder of Shakur in Las Vegas this month.





