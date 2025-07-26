Freddie Gibbs Disses Gunna, Jim Jones, and Benny the Butcher on Alfredo 2

Freddie Gibbs lined up all his opps and delivered disses to them across his new album, Alfredo 2. During the album, Gibbs dissed Gunna, Jim Jones, Benny the Butcher, and more.

Reigniting his beef with Gunna, Gibbs targeted Gunna on “Lavish Habits,” combining his smoke with some words for DJ Akademiks:

“I’m still gon’ squeeze Akademiks titties, that fat bastard

Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat bastard

Show up at your funeral, big Fendi bitch, 10 Blickies.”

In case this beef is news to you, the dispute between the two rappers began in 2020, when Gibbs reacted to a video featuring the former YSL rapper speaking with local media about a crime. Gibbs thought it was a video for Crime Stoppers and led to a lengthy back-and-forth.

You can hear the song below.

Elsewhere on Alfredo 2, Gibbs addressed Jones and The Butcher on “Empanadas,” referencing well-known physical encounters with the two: Jones in Miami and The Butcher in Buffalo.

“Smacked him in Miami, his boys jumped me, he played it safe

Bitches in Buffalo get the same thing, they was throwin’ plates

Limped away on his good foot, but he ain’t bust a grape

These n***as fake

Sealed documents, still poppin’ it

Fuck the certified crack babies, come get your mama hit

Shit ain’t sellin’, they gotta resort to drama shit

Fuck these Love & Hip-Hop n***as, I’m at the Oscars, bitch.”

Tap into the bars from Gibbs below.