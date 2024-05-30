French Montana Celebrates Major Milestones with Multiple Platinum and Gold Plaques from RIAA

French Montana recently took to Instagram to share a monumental moment in his career. The rapper proudly displayed a collection of new platinum and gold plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), celebrating his significant contributions to music and reflecting on his enduring journey in the industry.

French Montana expressed how much each plaque means to him, thanking his fans and supporters for their unwavering loyalty. He highlighted some of his key musical milestones, underscoring the impact and reach of his work. Notably, his 2017 hit single “Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee, stands out as the most streamed record to ever come out of New York, achieving an impressive 12x platinum status.

In addition to “Unforgettable,” French Montana received four gold plaques, including one for “Off the Rip,” a single from the early days of his career in 2013. His diverse discography, featuring hits like “Moses” with Chris Brown and the iconic 4x platinum “Pop That” featuring Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, showcases his consistent ability to produce chart-topping music.

Eid came early ! Adding a couple of more plaques to the collection. First slide is the most streamed record that ever came out of New York might be 13x by now @swaelee

The second slide is the record that took the longest to go gold for me, lol. It took ten years but it’s the record that got me signed !

French Montana’s achievements underscore a powerful message about perseverance and dedication. As he continues to hustle and create, his body of work resonates with fans and solidifies his place in the music industry.

In celebration of his success, French Montana is taking his talents on the road this summer with the “Gotta See It to Believe It” tour. The tour, powered by Live Nation, will feature special guests Fabolous and Fivio Foreign, promising an electrifying experience for concertgoers.

French Montana’s recent accolades and upcoming tour demonstrate his enduring influence and highlight the incredible milestones of his storied career. Fans can look forward to more unforgettable moments as he continues to make his mark on the music world.





