Funk Flex Denies Role in DJ Enuff’s Firing from Hot 97

Funk Flex had all of Hip-Hop thinking his iconic run at Hot 97 was coming to a close. Instead, he was switching time slots from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., but that also resulted in the cut of DJ Enuff from the company.

In response, Enuff called out Flex, stating in his “heart” he knew the DJ was at his removal. Adding, “I’m off the air. It’s time for a new chapter. I don’t think Flex is going anywhere. Flex is staying. He’s just going to a new shift.”

Clapping back at the rumor, Flex stated he had nothing to do with Enuff’s firing. “TMZ could never twist me up to flip on my guy, I love him to death,” Flex said on Hot 97. “I would never have anything to do—not just my brother. I would have nothing to do with anyone being fired or no longer here. You know why? I’m too hot.”

He added, “The people who snaked you, man, was in that video on your goodbye. The people who snaked you were standing outside when you was with TMZ. They were standing with you, my brother. You go back to that video and you really look at their faces.”

