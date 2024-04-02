Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” Take Top of Billboard Hot 100

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar have taken the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like That.”

The single, which features shots of Drake and J. Cole, is Future and Lamar’s third time at the top of the chart. Billboard says Metro gets his first No. 1 as a leading artist.

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” earns the biggest US streaming debut (59.6 million) for any song since Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (59.7 million). pic.twitter.com/EgzgYTRDBS — chart data (@chartdata) April 1, 2024

Showing the dominance of the We Don’t Trust You album, at No. 2, Future and Metro Boomin appear with “Type Shit,” featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

Overall, Metro and Future place five singles in the top 10.

You can get a comment and see the complete top 10 from Metro Boomin below.

HIP HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL 💪🏾#WEDONTTRUSTYOU 😤🚷 pic.twitter.com/rWSbbs7HJ2 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 1, 2024





