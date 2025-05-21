Gilbert Arenas Says Tesla Cybertruck Went ‘Limp’ Leading to His Son’s Accident

Gilbert Arenas revealed that his son, basketball star Alijah Arenas, got into a car accident because his Tesla Cybertruck malfunctioned.

Speaking on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes, Areans revealed that Tesla “malfunctioned on him,” adding that “the steering wheel went limp and ran him right into a tree.”

The situation was heightened as Arenas couldn’t break the window. “If you’re a parent and your teen has this car, you might want to put a hammer in that joint.”