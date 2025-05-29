GIVĒON Announces Sophomore Album ‘BELOVED’

GIVĒON is officially back. The multi-platinum, seven-time GRAMMY®-nominated R&B star has announced his long-awaited sophomore album, BELOVED, arriving July 11. Executive produced by Sevn Thomas, the album ends a multi-year hiatus following his 2022 debut Give or Take.

Led by the reflective hit single “Twenties” and the newly released “Rather Be,” BELOVED features production from Matthew Burnett, Jahaan Sweet, Gitty, Maneesh, and more—offering fans a deeper look into GIVĒON’s signature soulful storytelling.