GIVĒON Launches ‘Dear Beloved’ Tour After Top 10 Album Debut

Seven-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B star GIVĒON has officially announced his new headlining tour, Dear Beloved, The Tour, in support of his sophomore album BELOVED, which dropped July 11. The 14-track project debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, marking his first solo studio album to reach the Top 10. The album also hit No. 1 on the Current R&B Albums Chart and Apple Music’s R&B Chart.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on October 1 in Seattle and wraps up on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. GIVĒON will also perform at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with additional stops in cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, Detroit, Washington, D.C., and Toronto. Special guests, including Free Nationals, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Sasha Keable, will appear on select dates.

Presale tickets begin today at 11:00 AM PT, with general on-sale starting Friday, July 25, at 10:00 AM local time at giveonofficial.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which offer premium seats, early venue entry, pre-show merchandise access, and exclusive gifts. More details are available at vipnation.com.