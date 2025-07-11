34
GIVĒON Talks ‘BELOVED,’ USHER’s Influence, and R&B Longevity with Zane Lowe

2025-07-11
GIVĒON sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss his upcoming sophomore album BELOVED, offering insight into the emotional journey behind the project.

The R&B singer revealed that the album began while he was in a relationship and was completed after a breakup, adding layers of personal transformation to the music.

In their conversation, GIVĒON opened up about how USHER’s career continues to motivate him. “I want to stay around because I value longevity,” he told Lowe. “As a Black American rhythm and blues artist, I’m looking at [USHER] like, ‘All I have to do is be quality?’”

He praised USHER’s consistency and commitment to excellence, citing the Super Bowl halftime show and sold-out tours as proof of how far R&B can go.

With BELOVED on the way, GIVĒON aims to channel that same work ethic and evolution in his own artistry.


