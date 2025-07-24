9
GloRilla Arrested in Georgia on Felony Drug Charges

GloRilla was arrested in Georgia this week on two felony drug charges.

According to jail records, the rapper, whose legal name is Gloria Woods, was booked Tuesday in Forsyth County for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. Both offenses are classified as felonies under Georgia law.

According to TMZ, GloRilla was taken into custody and later released the same day after posting a $22,000 bond.


