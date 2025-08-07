GloRilla Teams Up with Checkers for $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal

From the fry station to the Billboard charts, GloRilla has come full circle. The Memphis-born rapper and Grammy-nominated artist is now the face of her signature combo at Checkers & Rally’s, launching GloRilla’s $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal in celebration of National Hip Hop Day.

Before she became a rising star in hip hop, GloRilla worked behind the counter at a Checkers in Memphis. She once told her coworkers, “One day I’m going to be famous.” Today, she’s back at Checkers—not as an employee, but as a cultural icon and collaborator.

The new meal is more than just a fast-food combo; it’s a moment. GloRilla’s $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal gives fans a choice of the Cheese Double, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or a limited-time Glo’s BBQ Jacked Burger, which is topped with Pepper Jack cheese, BBQ sauce, and grilled onions. Each option is paired with Famous Seasoned Fries, a drink, and a warm cinnamon apple pie all for just four dollars.

The partnership is part of Checkers & Rally’s new Fearlessly Original brand campaign, which celebrates bold flavors and bold personalities. With GloRilla’s raw authenticity and fearless voice leading the way, the collab connects music, culture, and food in a way that feels both personal and powerful.

GloRilla’s rise has been fast and undeniable. She’s picked up major awards, including Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Her signature meal is the latest chapter in a story that continues to inspire.

Whether you’re craving a budget-friendly bite or celebrating the culture, GloRilla’s $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal hits the mark with flavor, flair, and a whole lot of hometown pride.