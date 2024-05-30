Goodie Mob’s Ceelo Green Turns 49 Years Old!

Recognized for his eclectic style and distinguishable voice, the Goodie Mob’s Ceelo Green will definitely be getting his “Soul Food” on today as he celebrates his 49th trip around the sun.

Ceelo was born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton in Atlanta, Georgia to two firefighter parents, both of whom he’s lost by the time he was 18. Green’s love for music started in the church, however, he rose to international fame shortly after embarking on a solo career. Green released two solo efforts before dropping his St. Elsewhere album with Danger Mouse in 2006 after forming the group Gnarls Barkly with the New York-based DJ/producer. ‘Crazy” aided in gaining both Green and Danger Mouse international fame, topping the pole position in the UK and Rolling Stone calling it the “greatest song of the decade.”

Green was one of ten guest musicians who contributed to the 1999 Santana album Supernatural. Lauryn Hill wrote “Do You Like the Way”, and she and Green both provided lead vocals. Green also contributed to the track “We’re All Gonna Die” on the 2000 album Eat at Whitey’s by Everlast, and the song “Reverse” on the 2000 album Forever by Puff Daddy.





