Grafh and 38 Spesh will release a collaborative project, God’s Timing, on 7.26.24. Today, they released the project’s first focus track, “Right Now,” which features Haile Supreme and Talib Kweli.

God’s Timing is produced in its entirety by 38 Spesh and he also adds vocals as well, and includes appearances from Jim Jones, Talib Kweli, Method Man, Vado, Freeway, Memphis Bleek and Peedi Crakk.