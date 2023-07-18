Gunna Announces First Headline Shows In Two Years

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna will headline his first shows in two years this coming September with The Gift at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 9th, 2023 and The Curse at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 28th, 2023.

Citi is the official card of the Gunna ‘The Gift and The Curse’ shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 18 at 10am local time until Thursday, July 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans First pre-sales on Wednesday, July 19th, while general on-sale beginning Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.com. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com and www.only1gunna.com.

Gunna has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting The Goodr Foundation’s work to provide healthy meals to youth, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.





