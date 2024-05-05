25
Happy 32nd Birthday To R&B Prince Chris Brown!

2024-05-05Last Updated: 2024-05-05
Famed singer Christopher Maurice Brown was born on May 5, 1989, in Tappahannock, Virginia. Brown and quickly became known for his smooth voice, Michael Jackson-esque dance moves and. sweet boy-next-door image. Not to be confused by any of the things you’ve heard in the press—Chris Brown is a bonafide, talented and expressive star with impressive accolades.

He has been nominated for a Grammy awards every single year from the time his career started. His first ever album hit the Billboard Hot 100. He was 15 when he was first signed with Jive records. He has won a total of 83 awards and counting. His debut studio album debut at number 2 on the US billboard 200 and was certified double platinum by RIAA. His 1st single (Run it) debuted at number one -the 1st male artist since P Diddy (1997) to do so. He’s acted in blockbuster films and inspired a generation of R&B singers that followed in his footsteps.

Chris Brown is an international super star and we salute him for all of his work and contributions to music.

Happy Birthday Chris!






