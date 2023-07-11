33
9
23
7
5
43
38
8
15
35
2
46
13
28
14
31
34
44
4
18
39
21
37
47
32
29
20
24
50
1
49
16
25
3
45
40
48
11
22
30
10
26

Happy 47th Birthday To Brooklyn’s Own Trigger Tha Gambler!

130 1 minute read

In the half century of Hip Hop that is being celebrated this year, there are countless unsung artists who caught wreck during their respective era, but the 90s in NYC was a special time and not many rappers had the streets on tilt like the Brooklyn duo Smooth Da Hustler and Trigger Da Gambler. Today, Tyvone Smith aka Trigger, the younger of the brothers from Brownsville, celebrates his 47th born day.

If you was outside in NYC , you remember how crazy the clubs like The Tunnel or Nells would go when “Broken Language” was played, with the video in the heart of the ‘Ville reflective of that same energy. Trigger was signed to Def Jam in 1996 and dropped his only solo LP Life’s A 50-50 Gamble.

Super shout out to Trigger on his born day! More life and salute for bringing a different chapter to the book of Hip Hop!






Source link

130 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

THIEVING NEPHEW, DRIVER BURNT DOWN MY MANSION newsdzeZimbabweNewsdzeZimbabwe

THIEVING NEPHEW, DRIVER BURNT DOWN MY MANSION

Recommendations for the US to reset relations with Zimbabwe – ZiFM Stereo

Recommendations for the US to reset relations with Zimbabwe – ZiFM Stereo

Yung Bleu Announces 17-City ‘Love Scars’ Tour

Yung Bleu Announces 17-City ‘Love Scars’ Tour

Drake Paid Lil CC $20K For The “Money In The Grave” Beat

Drake Paid Lil CC $20K For The “Money In The Grave” Beat

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo